Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Says realignment as a listed shipping company planned
* Established fund arranger with an investment volume of over 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to be converted into a shipping company
* Says offer to be submitted to single-ship entities for purchase of ships. Limited partners to become shareholder
* Says upon full acceptance of proposal, single ship entities worth 162 million euros will be transferred
* A mixed cash/non-cash equity issue for an amount of up to 79,683,716 euros with preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders is planned at a subscription price of 3.54 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.