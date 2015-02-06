Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Simcorp A/S :
* Announces that is has signed a license agreement with AXA Investment Managers, an asset management company within AXA Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.