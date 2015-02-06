Feb 6 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Says Fondsavanse AS (100 pct owned by Erik Must AS) has been allotted 1.6 million shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA

* Erik Must and his close associates own a total of 14.13 pct shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA