UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping Sa
* Says transferred to D - Marine Investments Holding BV 2,693,573 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A. of 1,00 euro par value each
* This corresponds to 21.76 percent of total number of shares, a total price of 5,230,000 euros
* Following this, the company holds 1,192,501 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A.,a percentage of 9.63 of the total number of shares Source text: bit.ly/1Ih9wYi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.