Feb 6 Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping Sa

* Says transferred to D - Marine Investments Holding BV 2,693,573 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A. of 1,00 euro par value each

* This corresponds to 21.76 percent of total number of shares, a total price of 5,230,000 euros

* Following this, the company holds 1,192,501 shares of the company K & G Mediterranean Marinas Management S.A.,a percentage of 9.63 of the total number of shares Source text: bit.ly/1Ih9wYi

