Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Private Equity Holding AG :
* Private Equity Holding (PEH) reports a comprehensive income of 17.5 million euros ($19.8 million) for first nine months of financial year 2014/2015
* As of Dec. 31, 2014, net asset value per share (NAV) stood at 70.27 euros (84.54 Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.