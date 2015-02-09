Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Adapt It Holdings Ltd
* Turnover for six month period to December 2014 increased 38% to r261,3 million
* Six months interim EPS improved by 36% to 18,57 cents per share from 13,71 CPS
* Is to declare a dividend after financial year-end and not at interim reporting date
* Interim headline EPS (HEPS) improved by 35% to 18,58 cps from 13,74 CPS for six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order