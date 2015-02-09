Feb 9 Adapt It Holdings Ltd

* Turnover for six month period to December 2014 increased 38% to r261,3 million

* Six months interim EPS improved by 36% to 18,57 cents per share from 13,71 CPS

* Is to declare a dividend after financial year-end and not at interim reporting date

* Interim headline EPS (HEPS) improved by 35% to 18,58 cps from 13,74 CPS for six months