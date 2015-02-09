BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Medtech SAS :
* Sells two new ROSA robots to U.S. entities Texas Children's Hospital (Houston, TX) and Presbyterian Hospital (New York, NY) Source text: bit.ly/1DvEI1C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.