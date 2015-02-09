Feb 9 Alk Abello A/S :

* Q4 revenue 612 million Danish crowns ($93.10 million) (Reuters poll 608 million crowns)

* 2014 revenue 2.43 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.43 billion crowns)

* 2014 EBIT 264 million crowns (Reuters poll 301 million crowns)

* Expects to grow 2015 revenue in the base business by 0-5 percent to 2.2 billion - 2.3 billion crowns (2014: 2.2 billion crowns).

* 2015 EBITDA before special items excluding revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments is expected to be in the range of 225 million - 300 million crowns

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 5 per share crowns (Reuters poll 5.29 crowns)