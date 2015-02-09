BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q4 revenue 612 million Danish crowns ($93.10 million) (Reuters poll 608 million crowns)
* 2014 revenue 2.43 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.43 billion crowns)
* 2014 EBIT 264 million crowns (Reuters poll 301 million crowns)
* Expects to grow 2015 revenue in the base business by 0-5 percent to 2.2 billion - 2.3 billion crowns (2014: 2.2 billion crowns).
* 2015 EBITDA before special items excluding revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments is expected to be in the range of 225 million - 300 million crowns
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 5 per share crowns (Reuters poll 5.29 crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5730 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.