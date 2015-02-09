BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Zeltia SA :
* Says its unit Pharma Mar gets 200 million yen ($1.7 million) from Taiho Pharmaceutical CO from presentation by Taiho to Japanese regulator (PMDA) application for authorization to market Yondelis
* Says its unit gets payment from Taiho under license contract from March 2009 for Yondelis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.9900 yen) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.