BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Moberg Pharma AB :
* Says Moberg Pharma and Menarini Group expand cooperation for Emtrix to Russia
* Berlin-Chemie AG, part of Menarini Group, has been granted exclusive rights to market and sell Emtrix in Russia and Ukraine
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.