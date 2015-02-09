Feb 9 Sterling Energy Plc :

* Disappointing that Sterling will not benefit from a royalty linked to Premier's participation in a development of Banda, TIOF and/or Tevet-chairman

* Premier's exit does not affect entry into phase 2 of psc c-10 by Tullow Oil, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures Et Du Patrimoine Minier

* Other than Chinguetti, co doesn't expect royalty pacts to apply to other discoveries,developments related to psc a, psc b or psc c-10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)