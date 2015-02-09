PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Sterling Energy Plc :
* Disappointing that Sterling will not benefit from a royalty linked to Premier's participation in a development of Banda, TIOF and/or Tevet-chairman
* Premier's exit does not affect entry into phase 2 of psc c-10 by Tullow Oil, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures Et Du Patrimoine Minier
* Other than Chinguetti, co doesn't expect royalty pacts to apply to other discoveries,developments related to psc a, psc b or psc c-10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.