PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Cello Group Plc
* Received guidance from HMRC that scope of impending review may now include a wider range of items sold to Cello Signal's charity clients than anticipated
* Detailed contracts and invoices have not yet been reviewed by HMRC
* Any backdated VAT assessment arising would be substantially contractually recoverable from clients should this be appropriate
* Estimates that maximum potential liability could now in theory be in excess of that indicated at time of pre-close trading update
* Intends to defend its historical position on this issue which it believes has been in line with received historical industry-wide practice
* Has received professional advice that broadening of scope of review proposed by HMRC is not appropriate and directly contradicts previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.