BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings updates on non-binding term sheet
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
Feb 9 Goglobal Properties Ltd :
* Exchanged contracts to dispose of Chiswell Street, a multi-let office block located in London, for a gross price of about GBP 48 million with a completion date set for 20 March 2015
* To buy Trafalgar Court, a modern A-grade multi let office building in Guernsey for a price of approximately GBP 61.4 million
* 30 million stg of Trafalgar Court purchase price will be funded though bank debt with balance being funded from available cash
* Based on current cost of five year fixed rate debt, Stenprop's return on equity from acquisition of Trafalgar Court is expected to be in excess of 8 percent per annum
* Is at an advanced stage of agreeing acquisition of a further west end London office property
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Sea Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 30/3/2017