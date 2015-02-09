BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
Feb 9 Village Main Reef Ltd :
* Notice of discontinuing of business rescue proceedings of Consmurch and the placing of the company under liquidation
* Clifford Maredi has been appointed by master of high court as a provisional liquidator
* Effective date of provisional liquidation is 5 February 2015.
* Directors of Cons Murch placed company under business rescue in terms of section 129 of Companies Act on 15 December 2014 after a transaction to sell company lapsed
* Placing Cons Murch in provisional liquidation will allow retention of mining rights owned by co
* Negotiated transaction to sell shares lapsed in December 2014 when stibium was unable to obtain funding
* Will also allow liquidators an opportunity to ensure safety of essential services employees and security of company assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.