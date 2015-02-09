BRIEF-Premiere Horizon Alliance approves preferred shares offering of unit
* Approved terms of preferred shares offering of West Palawan Premiere Development (WPP)
Feb 9 Spir Communication SA :
* Spir Communication and Imprimeries IPS sell printing sites at Reyrieux and Pacy-sur-Eure to ST finance
* Imprimeries IPS brand is sold to ST Finance
* Trading in shares will be halted on march 30