Feb 27 Minerva Knitwear SA

* Says its Eleten unit will decrease its share capital by 1.9 million euros ($2.13 million) to offset losses

* Says after the decrease, Eleten will increase its share capital by 1.5 million euros

* Says Eleten's capital increase is by capitalising liabilities towards the mother company

* Says Eleten's share capital fluctuation to improve its sustainability

Source text: bit.ly/1EU9tvK

($1 = 0.8909 euros)