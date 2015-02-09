PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Construction of new Westgate Oxford to proceed as retail line-up continues to grow
* Will proceed with work on its 440 mln stg Westgate Oxford development, with preparatory works to begin imminently
* Construction set to start in Spring 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
