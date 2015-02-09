Feb 9 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Says the company and Vivoline Medical AB (publ) have reached an agreement whereby, amongst others, Xvivo Perfusion withdraws its claim and compensates Vivoline for trial costs in amount of about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($191,186)

* Says the settlement does not affect Xvivo Perfusion's current operations and strategy

* XVIVO Perfusion had initiated legal proceedings, claiming the right to three patents/patent applications owned by Vivoline with regard to inventions made by Stig Steen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3688 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)