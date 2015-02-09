Feb 9 LSR Group :

* Says LSR Group is recognised as strategic company of Russia

* The list contains 199 companies,including holdings and vertically integrated enterprises, which will be eligible for state support

* Anti-crisis plan implies increase of state guarantees for corporate loans and bonds up to 200 billion roubles ($3.05 billion) ($1 = 65.4700 roubles)