PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 LSR Group :
* Says LSR Group is recognised as strategic company of Russia
* The list contains 199 companies,including holdings and vertically integrated enterprises, which will be eligible for state support
* Anti-crisis plan implies increase of state guarantees for corporate loans and bonds up to 200 billion roubles ($3.05 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.