UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Havlide Finans AS has on Feb. 9 sold 415,010 shares in Skiens Aktiemølle at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6131 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.