Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* Company's Chairman Emil Aubert and related party have on Feb. 9 bought 58,702 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share

* Following on that Emil Aubert and related party's holding in Skiens Aktiemolle is 680,972 shares, corresponding to 10.02 pct of the company's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6186 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)