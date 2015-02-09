UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* UAZ sales of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in Jan. 2,253 vehicles versus 2,201 year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DTA8YT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.