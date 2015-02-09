BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings updates on non-binding term sheet
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
Feb 9 Everest Investments SA (formerly WDM Capital SA) :
* Changes name to Everest Investments SA
* Everest Investments SA is an unit of Dom Maklerski WDM SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Sea Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 30/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: