Feb 9 Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG :

* Preliminary FY HGB parent net income of about 15 million euros ($16.99 million), below expectations of between 30 million euros and 40 million euros

* Preliminary FY IFRS group net income of about 41 million euros versus forecast of 30 million euros to 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)