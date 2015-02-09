BRIEF-Premiere Horizon Alliance approves preferred shares offering of unit
* Approved terms of preferred shares offering of West Palawan Premiere Development (WPP)
Feb 9 Signaux Girod SA :
* Q1 revenue 30.0 million euros ($33.98 million) versus 34.9 million euros the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1DxktAy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Trading in shares will be halted on march 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: