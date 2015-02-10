Feb 10 Invl Technology AB :

* Says reorganization of INVL Technology and BAIP Group was completed on Feb. 9

* Says initial capitalization of company operating after merger reaches 8.146 million euros ($9.24 million), recalculated price per share should reach 1.33 euro

* Says it is estimated that trading in companies shares will be available from March