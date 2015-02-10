BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
Feb 10 Technopolis Oyj :
* Q4 EBITDA 21.9 million euros ($24.80 million) versus 16.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 41.4 million euros versus 34.7 million euros year ago
* Says board of directors proposes a 2014 dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* Expects its net sales and EBITDA in 2015 to be at the same level or slightly higher than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian banks are yet to sign a "standstill agreement" with Croatia's Agrokor as part of debt restructuring talks, but they plan to do so in the near future, two Russian sources close to the talks said on Friday.