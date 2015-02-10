UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Marimekko Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 26.1 million euros ($29.60 million) versus 25.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 3.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.9 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago
* Will propose a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* 2015 net sales are forecast to be at same level as in 2014 or lower
* 2015 operating profit excluding nonrecurring items in 2015 is estimated to be lower than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.