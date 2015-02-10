Feb 10 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 26.1 million euros ($29.60 million) versus 25.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 3.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.9 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago

* Will propose a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euro per share

* 2015 net sales are forecast to be at same level as in 2014 or lower

* 2015 operating profit excluding nonrecurring items in 2015 is estimated to be lower than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)