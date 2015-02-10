BRIEF-Danaher CEO's total compensation was about $13 million
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
Feb 10 4SC AG :
* 4SC's associated company Panoptes Pharma concludes license agreement with Mediolanum for compound PP-001 for inflammatory eye diseases
* Says under terms of agreement, Mediolanum will acquire marketing rights to Panoptes Pharma's PP-001
* Says Mediolanum will have marketing rights over two main european countries, while panoptes will retain marketing rights in all other countries
* Says other terms of deal were not disclosed
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides