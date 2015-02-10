Feb 10 Valneva SE :

* Closes acquisition of Dukoral vaccine

* Acquisition includes Crucell Sweden AB, Dukoral franchise and Nordic vaccine sales infrastructure

* Total transaction consideration amounts to 45 million euros ($51 million), financed by Valneva through debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)