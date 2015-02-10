BRIEF-Danaher CEO's total compensation was about $13 million
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
Feb 10 Valneva SE :
* Closes acquisition of Dukoral vaccine
* Acquisition includes Crucell Sweden AB, Dukoral franchise and Nordic vaccine sales infrastructure
* Total transaction consideration amounts to 45 million euros ($51 million), financed by Valneva through debt and equity
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides