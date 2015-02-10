BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
Feb 10 Bank Zenit PAO :
* Says approves additional issue No.2 of 2 million BO-11 series bonds for a total nominal value of 2 billion roubles ($30.7 million)
* Says maturity date for BO-11 series bonds is Feb. 28, 2019
* Says BO-11 series bonds to be placed in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/16Ka6MB Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1670 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian banks are yet to sign a "standstill agreement" with Croatia's Agrokor as part of debt restructuring talks, but they plan to do so in the near future, two Russian sources close to the talks said on Friday.