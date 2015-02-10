Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Evry Asa :
* Q4 pre-tax profit 125 million Norwegian crowns ($16.50 million) versus loss 404 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITA ex-items 268 million crowns versus 243 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 3.36 billion crowns versus 3.47 billion crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5865 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order