Feb 10 African Minerals Ltd :

* Today provides a financing update in relation to company's $400 mln convertible bond

* Advises it has insufficient funds to meet this payment, and it is unlikely that such a payment will be made in near future

* Negotiations continue regarding a long term funding solution with Shandong Iron and Steel Group, AML's partner and 25 pct owner of project

* Ordinary shares will remain suspended until fundamental uncertainty regarding company's financial position is removed

* Continues to evaluate potential funding solutions with other parties, including but not limited to a partial sale of AML's stake in project

* Biannual coupon payment of $17m is due on 10 February 2015

* Outcome remains AML's utmost priority and while board continues to make every effort to advance these discussions, there can be no certainty that agreement will be achieved

* SISG has made a number of claims against project which further diminish its value