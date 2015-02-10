Feb 10 African Minerals Ltd :
* Today provides a financing update in relation to company's
$400 mln convertible bond
* Advises it has insufficient funds to meet this payment,
and it is unlikely that such a payment will be made in near
future
* Negotiations continue regarding a long term funding
solution with Shandong Iron and Steel Group, AML's partner and
25 pct owner of project
* Ordinary shares will remain suspended until fundamental
uncertainty regarding company's financial position is removed
* Continues to evaluate potential funding solutions with
other parties, including but not limited to a partial sale of
AML's stake in project
* Biannual coupon payment of $17m is due on 10 February 2015
* Outcome remains AML's utmost priority and while board
continues to make every effort to advance these discussions,
there can be no certainty that agreement will be achieved
* SISG has made a number of claims against project which
further diminish its value
