Feb 10 Doxa AB :

* Q4 net sales 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($359,648) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 2.8 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Sees continued strong growth in revenue in 2015 as a result of new distribution strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3415 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)