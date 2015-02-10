BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp names Ting Zheng interim CEO of Beijing unit
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
Feb 10 Doxa AB :
* Q4 net sales 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($359,648) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 2.8 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Sees continued strong growth in revenue in 2015 as a result of new distribution strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3415 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage: