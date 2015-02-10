Feb 10 Cellcura ASA :

* Announced statement regarding mandatory offer from Dag Dvergsten AS (DDAS)

* Says Board of Cellcura concludes that offer from DDAS is considered to be fair and recommends shareholders of Cellcura to accept the offer

* Says board notes that DDAS in offer document states that it intends to apply for a delisting of Cellcura in order to reduce operating expenses