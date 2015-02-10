BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp names Ting Zheng interim CEO of Beijing unit
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
Feb 10 Cellcura ASA :
* Announced statement regarding mandatory offer from Dag Dvergsten AS (DDAS)
* Says Board of Cellcura concludes that offer from DDAS is considered to be fair and recommends shareholders of Cellcura to accept the offer
* Says board notes that DDAS in offer document states that it intends to apply for a delisting of Cellcura in order to reduce operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage: