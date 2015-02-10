UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Gurktaler AG :
* Sees Q4 normal business development
* Q3 external revenue of 629,000 euros ($712,200), up 1.9 percent
* Q3 consolidated net result about 778 thousand euros versus 769 thousand euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1COK88W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.