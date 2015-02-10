Feb 10 Schlumberger AG :

* 9-month group revenue of 163.8 million euros ($184.88 million), down 9.8 pct

* 9-month net income in the amount of 1.3 million euros, 27.2 pct lower than in the previous year's result of 1.8 million euros

* Expects no improvement for full year