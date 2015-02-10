Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Asetek A/S :
* Has been selected by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for $3.5 million project for two California data centers
* Will perform a $3,552,678 project to install RackCDU D2CT (Direct-to-Chip) liquid-cooling in two large scale data centers in California
* Project start-date is anticipated to be July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order