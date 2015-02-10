Feb 10 Asetek A/S :

* Has been selected by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for $3.5 million project for two California data centers

* Will perform a $3,552,678 project to install RackCDU D2CT (Direct-to-Chip) liquid-cooling in two large scale data centers in California

