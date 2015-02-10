Feb 10 Sabaf SpA :

* Says Q4 revenue of 34.4 million euros ($38.91 million), up 16.5 pct

* Says Q4 EBITDA of 6.1 million euros, up 26.2 pct

* Q4 net profit of 2.1 million euros, down 2.5 pct

* Proposed dividend of 0.40 euro per share

* FY 2014 revenue of 136.3 million euros, up 4.1 pct

* FY 2014 net profit of 8.3 million euros, up 2.9 pct

* For 2015 sales and profitability expected to be up slightly versus 2014