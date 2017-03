Feb 10 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Enters agreement to sell Everest mine to Northam for r450 million

* As at 30 June 2014 gross assets of Everest were $36 million and loss before tax attributable to Everest was $7.2 million

* Should ministerial consent not be obtained in time first part of disposal will not be unwound

* Sale of Everest, which is superfluous to our present business plan, delivers most appropriate realisation of value from everest assets-CEO