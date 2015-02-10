Feb 10 Sun International Ltd

* First-half earnings are likely to be between 826 to 859 cents per share, which is 155 pct to 165 pct higher than 324 cents of last year

* First-half headline earnings are likely to be 359 to 375 cents per share, which is 10 pct to 15 pct higher than 326 cents of last year