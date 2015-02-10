Feb 10 Solocal Group SA :

* FY revenue 936.2 million euros ($1.1 billion) versus 998.9 million euros year ago

* FY net income 59.4 million euros versus 114.8 million euros year ago

* Says group revenues stable for 2015

* Sees consolidated EBITDA margin between 29 percent and 30 percent for 2015

* Says consolidated net result increase over 30 percent for 2015