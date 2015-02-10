Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Qpr Software Plc :
* QPR software expands co-operation with an European health care organization
* Says total value of software and consulting services that QPR will deliver during first half of 2015 is around 140 thousand euros ($158,606)
* Says revenue from deliveries will be recognized in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order