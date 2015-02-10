Feb 10 Qpr Software Plc :

* QPR software expands co-operation with an European health care organization

* Says total value of software and consulting services that QPR will deliver during first half of 2015 is around 140 thousand euros ($158,606)

* Says revenue from deliveries will be recognized in first half of 2015