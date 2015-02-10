Feb 10 Mondi Plc :

* Group's underlying operating profit for first nine months of 2014 of 551 million euros was above that of comparable prior year period of 538 million euros

* Can now be confirmed that underlying operating profit for year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be above that achieved in 2013 (699 million euros)

* Sees basic headline EPS (euro cents) 98-101 (2013 91.3), increasing between 7 percent and 11 percent

* Special item charge for year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be around 48 million euros, of which 16 million euros was recognised in first half

* In second half, additional restructuring and closure costs and related impairments of 37 million euros were recognised