Feb 10 Halma Plc

* Expects adjusted profit before tax for year ending 28 March 2015 to be in line with market expectations

* Trading patterns reported for first six months of financial year have continued in second half

* Organic constant currency revenue growth in all regions

* Due to movements in exchange rates, currency translation is now expected to have a 2% adverse impact on full year results versus 3% estimated at time of h1 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: