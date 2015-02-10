BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
Feb 10 Vastned Retail Belgium Nv :
* Achievement of stated strategy to invest 65 pct of real estate portfolio in inner-city shops
* Gross dividend in 2014 rises to eur 2.72 per share (eur 2,65 for financial year 2013)
* Increase in occupancy rate in 2014 by 2.5 pct to 97.9 pct as at 31 december 2014 via leases and divestments in properties with a low occupancy rate
* Increase in fair value of existing real estate portfolio of 3 pct in 2014, mainly through stronger yields on prime locations in city centres of major cities
* Sees acquisitions being made in major cities having strong shopping districts in which an authentic shopping experience is possible
* Distributable operating profit is expected to be significantly lower in 2015 than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian banks are yet to sign a "standstill agreement" with Croatia's Agrokor as part of debt restructuring talks, but they plan to do so in the near future, two Russian sources close to the talks said on Friday.