Feb 10 Vastned Retail Belgium Nv :

* Achievement of stated strategy to invest 65 pct of real estate portfolio in inner-city shops

* Gross dividend in 2014 rises to eur 2.72 per share (eur 2,65 for financial year 2013)

* Increase in occupancy rate in 2014 by 2.5 pct to 97.9 pct as at 31 december 2014 via leases and divestments in properties with a low occupancy rate

* Increase in fair value of existing real estate portfolio of 3 pct in 2014, mainly through stronger yields on prime locations in city centres of major cities

* Sees acquisitions being made in major cities having strong shopping districts in which an authentic shopping experience is possible

