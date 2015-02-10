UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
Feb 10 Anite Plc :
* Trading update
* Trading in what is traditionally a quiet Q3 has continued strong positive trends of latter part of first half
* Consistent with build-up of momentum in both of anite's businesses that was reported at half year results in december 2014
* Overall trading in Q3 was ahead of board's expectations, underpinning unchanged expectations for year as a whole
* Further good progress has been made with integration of xceed, acquired in october 2014, which has performed as expected in period
* Have entered seasonally important final trading quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at same time last year and improved confidence in outlook for year as a whole - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.