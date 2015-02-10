Feb 10 Anite Plc :

* Trading update

* Trading in what is traditionally a quiet Q3 has continued strong positive trends of latter part of first half

* Consistent with build-up of momentum in both of anite's businesses that was reported at half year results in december 2014

* Overall trading in Q3 was ahead of board's expectations, underpinning unchanged expectations for year as a whole

* Further good progress has been made with integration of xceed, acquired in october 2014, which has performed as expected in period

* Have entered seasonally important final trading quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at same time last year and improved confidence in outlook for year as a whole - CEO