Feb 10 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* At Dec. 31 2014, fair value of total real estate portfolio amounts to 609 million euros ($690 million)

* Operating distributable result amounts in 2014 to 1.56 euro per share (1.70 euro in 2013)

* FY net income 16.3 million euros versus 34.6 million euros year ago

* Sees distributable operating profit per share to evolve positively in 2015