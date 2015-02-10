BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp names Ting Zheng interim CEO of Beijing unit
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
Feb 10 Rovi :
* Says European health authorities start evaluation process for getting marketing authorization in Europe for low-molecular-weight heparin, biosimilar of enoxaparin
* It is expected that the duration of European registration process of the medicine can be extended from 5 months to 12 months
* Says to continue to update on the European evaluation process and on registration process of the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ting Zheng appointed interim CEO of company's Beijing subsidiary
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage: