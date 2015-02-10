Feb 10 Bank Zenit PAP :

* Says approves additional issue No.1 of 2 million of BO-13 series bonds for a total nominal value of 2 billion roubles ($30.7 million)

* Says maturity date for BO-13 series bonds is June 13, 2024 Source text: bit.ly/1EUx42t Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)